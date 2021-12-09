Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.23 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

IPAR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.46. 516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,967. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $55.61 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

