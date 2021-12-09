International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.50 Million

Equities analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post $120.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted sales of $99.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $452.50 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $504.40 million, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 105.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 819,230 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 62.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in International Money Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $3,757,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $631.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.53.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

