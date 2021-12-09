International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.