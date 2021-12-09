Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $665.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.49. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $357.45 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

