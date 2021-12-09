Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.