Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,613 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tlwm increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

