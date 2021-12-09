Invesco Ltd. Buys 72,223 Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 517,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Integra Resources were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Merk Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.73.

ITRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Integra Resources from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

