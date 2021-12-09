Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.35.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.