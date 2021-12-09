Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 77,554.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 237.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BV opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. BrightView’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

