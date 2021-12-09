Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $248,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,300.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,707 shares of company stock worth $4,614,853. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $41.89 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -1.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

