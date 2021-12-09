Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.82. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPTX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

