Invesco Ltd. Sells 15,456 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 315.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,575 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 907,098 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after acquiring an additional 430,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 371,341 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

