Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SID. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 1,146,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 61.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 610,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 305,680 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 220,486 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.