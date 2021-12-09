Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) vs. Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Head to Head Review

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Invesco Municipal Trust and Hercules Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Municipal Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hercules Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Hercules Capital has a consensus target price of $18.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.19%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Invesco Municipal Trust.

Dividends

Invesco Municipal Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Hercules Capital pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hercules Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Municipal Trust and Hercules Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital 113.31% 11.45% 5.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Invesco Municipal Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Invesco Municipal Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Invesco Municipal Trust has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invesco Municipal Trust and Hercules Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital $287.26 million 6.70 $227.26 million $2.71 6.13

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Municipal Trust.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Invesco Municipal Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

