Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 50.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

