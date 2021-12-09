Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $396.93. 708,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,310,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

