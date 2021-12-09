Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 203,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 130,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,320.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 148,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

