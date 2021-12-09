Investors Buy Large Volume of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Call Options (NYSE:IPOD)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 20,634 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,038% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,813 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPOD opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

