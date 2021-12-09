Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Several other research firms have also commented on IOCJY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS IOCJY remained flat at $$0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. Iochpe-Maxion has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $365.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in automotive business. The company involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components, and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment is the production and sale a wide range of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

