Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 363,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 21,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

