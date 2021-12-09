Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOVA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

