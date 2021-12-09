Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPSEY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

IPSEY stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

