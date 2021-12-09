IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.01

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 1284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $586.12 million, a P/E ratio of 98.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $403,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,368. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

