iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.555-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.iRobot also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75+ EPS.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.26. 875,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iRobot were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

