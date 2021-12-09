iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 26.2% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 634,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,563,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average is $146.45. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $159.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.