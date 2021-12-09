iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.22 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.