iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.