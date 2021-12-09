iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Lowered by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 127,442 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

