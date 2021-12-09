iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $183.96 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day moving average of $178.98.

