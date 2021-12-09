iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $326,000.

Shares of IGBH stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

