iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,586,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $109.16 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

