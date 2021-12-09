iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 469,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.