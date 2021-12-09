iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 379,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after acquiring an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $67.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.79.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

