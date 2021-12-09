iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 169.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after buying an additional 608,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after acquiring an additional 320,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.