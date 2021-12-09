iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Orion Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $471.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.