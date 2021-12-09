iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

IVV opened at $471.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.35 and a 200-day moving average of $444.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

