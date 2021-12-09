iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

