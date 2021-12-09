iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

