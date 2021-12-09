iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $32.16

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $34.58. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 378 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $670,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $989,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,690 shares of company stock worth $15,186,007. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

