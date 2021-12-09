iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $32.16

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $34.58. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 378 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25.
In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $670,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $989,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,690 shares of company stock worth $15,186,007. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.