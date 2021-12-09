ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 641 ($8.50) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.96) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.30) to GBX 350 ($4.64) in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 543 ($7.20).

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 422.40 ($5.60) on Tuesday. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 307.06 ($4.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.60). The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 446.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 425.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.