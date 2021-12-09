Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JBL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 770,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $901,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,527. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,707,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 50.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Jabil by 102.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $15,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

