Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.73. 538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,882. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

