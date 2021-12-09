Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 655.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after buying an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 87.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after buying an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 377.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after buying an additional 615,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JFrog by 37.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after buying an additional 513,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 304.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 349,769 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

FROG stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.