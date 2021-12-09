James Investment Research Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12.

