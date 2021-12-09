James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of EWY opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

