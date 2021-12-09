James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Shares of ALL opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.99. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

