James Investment Research Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

ADBE opened at $653.10 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $636.82 and its 200 day moving average is $614.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

