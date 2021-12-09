James Investment Research Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,029,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,062,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,994,000 after buying an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,311,000 after buying an additional 192,276 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,887,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the period.

Shares of PKW opened at $94.47 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

