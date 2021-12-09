James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $50.41 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

