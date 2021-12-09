Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.